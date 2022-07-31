Chitral drowning

According to the Global Climate Risk Index 2021, Pakistan ranked eighth among the countries most affected by climate change from 2000 to 2019.The impact of climate change is being felt across Pakistan as torrential rain and floods wreak havoc on crops and infrastructure. For instance, rapid glacier melt has increased the flow of water in the Kunar River, destroying homes in the river basin. The floodwaters have even inundated major roads and led to the loss of fertile land due to accelerated soil erosion.

The government should take prompt action. They must compensate the affected and divert the floodwaters away from populated areas.

Engr Shakaib ul Hassan

Peshawar