Target killings protested

MIRANSHAH: The members of Utmanzai tribe here on Friday staged a protest against the incidents of target killings in North Waziristan.

The protesting tribesmen had staged a sit-in camp outside the press club building in Miranshah to protest against the rising incidents of target killings in North Waziristan.

They asked the government to restore law and order to North Waziristan and bring an end to the incidents of target killings. The protesters had also blocked the Bannu-Miranshah Road and Miranshah-Ghulam Khan road to press the government for acceptance of their demands.

The protesters said the roads would remain blocked until the government took steps to check target killings.