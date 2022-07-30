15 stolen motorcycles recovered in Mardan

TAKHT BHAI: Police recovered 15 stolen motorbikes and busted a gang while two alleged killers were also arrested within 12 hours after the crime in the district on Friday.

A police spokesman said that DPO Irfanullah Khan formed a probe team after incidents of motorcycle lifting in Mardan city and its suburbs. The team arrested the ring leader of a gang, identified as Abdul Malik, who surrendered 15 motorcycles lifted from various areas. The arrestees also surrendered Rs70,000 cash amount generated through the sale of four stolen motorbikes.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two prime accused in a murder case in Par Hoti area 12 hours after the murder. Naveed and Shahab were arrested and the weapon of offence, a Kalashnikov, recovered from them.

Two proclaimed offenders were also arrested in Shahbaz Ghari area of the district along with two pistols and another 10 suspects were arrested in another action.