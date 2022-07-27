Oracle expands cloud services

KARACHI: Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) has introduced a lower entry point for dedicated regions, bringing more than 100 OCI public cloud services into customers’ data centers, a statement said on Tuesday.
The expansion would help organisations reap cloud benefits while meeting strict latency, data residency, and data sovereignty requirements that are key to many IT modernisation efforts, the company said.
“Pakistani customers are requesting comprehensive cloud solutions to support their digital transformation journey while meeting the local data security, regulatory, and data residency mandates,” said Amer Khan, senior director, Cloud Platform Group, Oracle Pakistan.
According to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, its dedicated region gives customers a complete cloud region in their data center saving 60-75 percent data center space and power on average for a typical customer, while providing all benefits of OCI’s public cloud.
