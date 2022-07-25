Govt depts owe millions in arrears to Pesco in Mardan

MARDAN: Different government departments owed more than Rs16 million arrears to the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), sources said. The sources said the departments included district administration, Tehsil Municipal Administration, health, Auqaf, hospitals, education, police, judiciary and others.

The Pesco officials, the sources said, removed meters from several schools, water supply schemes and Auqaf mosques for failing to pay the arrears.

More than 205 government primary and middle schools in the district are defaulters. The Pesco removed power meters from more than 12 schools in the current year. The District Headquarter Hospital in Mardan had to pay arrears amounting to Rs1, 752,405. However, it paid Rs779,581 arrears in the current year. Sources added the district courts are defaulter of about Rs1,375,325 however they paid Rs610,741 arrears in the current years. Sources added that the police department is defaulter of about Rs1,080,724 rupees however the department has paid Rs619,589 in the current year.

Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) owed about Rs1,569,292. Auqaf mosques have to pay Rs285,660 arrears. The Pesco official removed meter from Bikat Gunj mosque due to non-payment of about Rs66,888 arrears. Sources added that Mardan Development Authority (MDA) is defaulter of about Rs479,870.

Deputy district office is defaulter of about Rs18,03066. Information department is defaulter of about Rs555,712. Social department is defaulter of about Rs354,372. Sources added that different BHUs and dispensaries are defaulters of about Rs178,745. Pesco arrears against director labour and industry stand at Rs330,457. However, Rs215,473 were paid in the current year. EDO work and services is defaulter of about Rs482,115. However, they paid Rs228,226 rupees in the current year.

Agriculture development and supply cooperation is defaulter of about Rs257,906. Mardan Medical Complex (is defaulter of about Rs423,743. The Irrigation and Power department is defaulter of about Rs990,227. Director labour and industry is defaulter of about

The Pesco officials removed meter of SDO public health and water supply scheme, Rustamkhel, in the current year.

Sources added that in July the district courts paid Rs610,741, the police department paid Rs835,062, DHQ hospital paid Rs779,572, EDO works and services paid Rs228,266, six government schools also paid Rs13,666. The Government Girls Degree College paid Rs112,187.