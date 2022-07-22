Dr Umer appointed as Rawalpindi Medical University VC

Rawalpindi: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Punjab, appointed Dr Muhammad Umer as vice-chancellor (VC) of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) here on Thursday.
According to a notification issued here, in the exercise of powers vested under sections of RMU act 2017, the department had appointed Professor Umer VC Rawalpindi Medical University for four years from July 21, 2022, to 2026. Many doctors and students of RMU and allied hospitals congratulated the appointment of Dr Umer as the VC, RMU.
