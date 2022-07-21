Army chief orders more manpower, resources for polio teams

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday ordered for providing additional manpower and resources in sensitive locations to ensure a safe and secure environment for polio teams for proper reach and effectiveness of polio campaigns to achieve the objective of a polio-free Pakistan.

He visited the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) and was appraised about the latest polio campaigns, conducted in the country and challenges being faced by the polio teams.

Earlier, the army chief inaugurated state-of-the-art Tunnelling Institute of Pakistan (TIP), an initiative of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) here. The TIP is aimed at promoting professional tunnelling expertise including research and development and synergise tunnelling resources.

It will provide a distinctive platform to encompass tunnelling education through both tunnelling academia and industry experts.

The TIP is only the sixth such facility in the world that has been completed and operationalised within just 10 months by the FWO. On arrival at the TIP, the COAS was received by Engineer-in-Chief Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz and Director General FWO Major General Kamal Azfar.