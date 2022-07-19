Quake jolts Islamabad, KP cities

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake struck Islamabad and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday. According to Geo News, aside from the federal capital, tremors were felt in several areas of North Waziristan, Malakand, Swat, and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, some places in Punjab also experienced the quake today, including Multan and its surrounding areas.
The National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the magnitude of the quake was recorded at 5.4 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, it measured a depth of 188 kilometres and its epicentre was 64km north of Wana in KP.
So far, no reports of any casualties have been received, the report said. Last month, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit the federal capital, Rawalpindi, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Earthquake tremors were also felt in several other areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Multan, Faisalabad, Abbottabad, Swat, Buner, Kohat, Malakand, Kotli, Azad Kashmir, Swabi, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan and Torghar.
NEW DELHI: Indian traders will hold a nationwide protest next week against a hike in taxes on various products and...
KABUL: The Taliban have asked the female employees in the country to send a male relative to the offices to do the...
The IHC allowed the petitioner time to argue on the maintainability of a plea seeking investigations into the leaked...
Elahi Monday said that the PTI’s win in the by-elections on July 17 was the success of party Chairperson Imran...
Sheikh Rashid said that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari “buried” PMLN — after the party suffered a humiliating...
ISLAMABAD: The voices for fresh elections in the country have started echoing within the partners of the coalition...
Comments