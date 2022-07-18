Firing incident claims minor’s life in Sheikhupura

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz sought a report from the Inspector General of Police of a firing incident in Sheikhupura, which claimed the life of a child.
The CM Punjab directed the IGP to take the accused involved in the firing incident into task. He expressed sorrow over the death of a passerby child due to firing and shared his heartfelt sympathy with the heirs of the deceased child. He also assured the heirs provision of prompt justice.
