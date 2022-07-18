Qureshi gets ECP notice for violating code of conduct

MULTAN: PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was served a notice by the district election commissioner for violating the code of conduct during by-polls on Sunday.

Qureshi had thumped the gate of a private factory and shouted that ballot papers were being stamped there. However, no ballot paper or stamps were found in the factory, owned by PMLN supporter Zulfiqar Anjum.

District election commissioner Salim Akhtar Khan issued a notice to Qureshi, which said that he had violated the code of conduct 56. “Only candidates, voters and polling agents were allowed to enter. Qureshi raised a hue and cry in the polling station without any justification and issued statements without any solid evidence. If he has solid evidence then provide it to the district election commissioner,” the notice said. The notice also accused Qureshi of stamping ballot papers in a private factory. The district election commissioner ordered him to submit his reply in 24 hours.