RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that a ruler remains powerless in a weak coalition government to take big decisions. He admitted that he could not carry out accountability which he wanted to do. “You cannot take big decisions in a weak coalition government.”

He expressed these views while talking to an anchor of a private news channel. He claimed the ruler is blackmailed in a coalition government on account of taking decisions as he is powerless. “If the powerful do not want to carry out accountability, you are helpless and your hands are tied.”

He said that InshaAllah if he gets the next government, he will only get that power which brings changes in the system. He said that he wanted to do a lot of things but there are coalition partners and our hands were tied.

He gave an example, saying, “If we wanted to get a bill passed from assembly, we would have to beg coalition partners to come to assembly for the passage of bill and sometimes we would have to ask our agencies to bring those members to assembly for voting.” “My government passed through a very tough time and in such a government you cannot carry out reforms.”