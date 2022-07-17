Karachi spared for three days but PMD warns heavy rains still likely

A low pressure area in the Northeast Arabian Sea around the Rann of Kutch has converted into a depression and is in a stationary position some 390 to 400 kilometres away from Karachi, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials on Saturday, adding that the unusual phenomenon prevented the heavy rains forecast for the city.

The PMD had predicted moderate to heavy showers with some heavy falls under the influence of the monsoon system from July 14 to 18, but due to the unusual behaviour of the weather system, only a few areas received light rain or drizzle, while most of the city remained dry for three days.

The Gulshan-e-Hadeed neighbourhood received nine millimetres of rain on Saturday, while Orangi Town received 3mm, said the PMD officials, adding that Nazimabad received 0.8mm of rain, while other areas received trace rain or none at all.

“The low pressure area persisting over the Northeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Gulf of Kutch has intensified into a depression [intense low-pressure area] with maximum wind speed of 50-55 km/hour,” Sindh’s Chief Meteorological Officer Dr Sardar Sarfaraz told The News.

“The system is located at a distance of about 400km south-east of Karachi and 340km from Thatta. This weather system is likely to move in the north-west direction over the next 36-48 hours and then move westwards towards the Oman coast.”

A weather advisory issued by the PMD said that under the influence of this weather system, widespread winds and thunderstorms or rain showers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls (extremely heavy at times) are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehroferoze, Tando Muhammad Khan and Tando Allahyar.

The same system can also cause widespread thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy showers in Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts of Sindh until July 18, and Lasbela, Uthal, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat, Awaran and Ketch during July 17-18, according to the advisory.

The PMD said that due to the monsoon system in the Arabian sea, the conditions in the sea would remain very rough over the next three days, and advised the fishermen of Sindh and Balochistan not to venture into the open sea until Monday (tomorrow).

“Very heavy or extremely heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani. Wind storms may cause damages to vulnerable structures,” read the advisory.

The PMD said that their Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre in Karachi is closely monitoring the system, and updates will be issued accordingly. All relevant authorities have been requested to remain on high alert during the forecast period and to keep themselves updated through the department’s website.