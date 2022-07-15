SHC restrains ACE from any coercive action against Haleem

KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Thursday restrained the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) from taking any coercive action against Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI MPA and the opposition leader in Sindh assembly, in two inquiries pending against him. The interim order came on Sheikh's petition seeking details of pending cases against him.

The petitioner submitted he was being politically victimized by the PPP government in Sindh to curb the voice of the opposition in Sindh assembly, especially in budget session. The law officer informed the court that there were only two inquiries pending against the petitioner with the ACE.

The ACE also filed comments, mentioning that complaint has been received pertaining to illegal occupation of the state land in Deh Konkar where private farm houses have been built. The officer submitted that the matter was also referred to the board of revenue for inquiry and necessary action under the anti-encroachment laws, adding the board's reply was awaited. The law officer stated that another inquiry against the petitioner was pending before ACE Jamshoro, which the petitioner had already challenged in the court.

He sought some time to get information regarding status of inquiries so that proper order may be passed safeguarding the rights of each party, including the petitioner. SHC’s division bench restrained the ACE from taking any coercive action against the petitioner in respect of two inquiries, save in accordance with the law.