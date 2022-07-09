PPP slams PTI govt for ignoring Chitral

CHITRAL: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Lower Chitral chapter’s women wing president Shabnam Naz on Friday asked the government to release funds for the uplift projects announced before the local government elections in the district.

In a statement, she said though tenders were issued to undertake the projects, funds could not be released to materialize the schemes. She said Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs Wazir Zada had claimed that he got Rs200 million funds approved for the Chitral University, but, she claimed, the varsity did not have the money to pay salaries to its employees.

She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for almost nine years, but its government could not execute a single mega project in Chitral. She asked Wazir Zada and PTI Senator Falak Naz to play role in getting the funds released to execute the uplift projects in Chitral or else the people would be compelled to stage protests against them.