Flights suspended to avoid bird strikes

LAHORE:The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday has suspended flight landings and takeoffs at the Allama Iqbal International Airport from 5am to 8am from July 11, 2022 to avoid bird strikes.
The CAA issued a notum to ensure safe air travel at the Lahore Airport after over 30 incidents of bird strikes with planes in the last few weeks. According to a CAA spokesperson, all domestic and international airlines will have to comply with the policy. The ban will be in place for two months and all authorities have been ordered strictly to comply with the policy, he added. Only flights in an emergency would be allowed to land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport during the two-month period. The number of birds has increased drastically due to the start of monsoons. The CAA has also initiated an awareness campaign regarding flight safety. PIA has changed its flight schedule to comply with the new policy.
