Parliamentary secretary vows to revive projects

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Member National Assembly Mohammad Sajjad Awan on Friday received a warm welcome on his arrival here after assuming the charge of the federal parliamentary secretary for Interior.

“The PMLN government after coming into power revived the mega-development projects scraped by the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and an era of prosperity and development is going to take place now,” he said while speaking at the reception hosted in his honour by the party’s activists at the Press club hall here.

The PMLN workers and activists led by the tehsil chairman Sheikh Shafee received him at the Datta barrier and took him to the venue in a convoy of vehicles.