Ailing Zulqarnain seeks PCB support

LAHORE: Former wicketkeeper-batter Zulqarnain Haider is suffering from a severe stomach infection and expects the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to bear the expenses of his treatment.

The PCB’s medical panel has already paid Haider a visit to collect the relevant documents.

The former right-hander revealed that he contracted an infection while playing league cricket in Oman.

“I ate some stale food in Oman which caused infection in my stomach. This led to blockage and gas in my stomach,” said Haider. “I didn’t get operated in Oman as it was expensive. The procedure was carried out here in Pakistan,” he added.

Haider said that PCB officials said they would reimburse his medical bills once they got approval from the finance department.

Haider’s daughter also urged the PCB to support her father and offer him a permanent job.

“My father served Pakistan cricket for a very long time,” Haider’s daughter said.

“I want the PCB to give him a permanent job which is cricket related in recognition of his services,” she added.

The 36-year-old played one Test, four ODIs and three T20I matches for Pakistan. He also featured in 102 first-class and 69 List A matches.

Haider quit international cricket in 2010 after claiming of being threatened by match fixers. He left Dubai midway through the ODI series against South Africa without informing anyone and reached London. He requested asylum in London saying that he had received death threats from unknown enemies in Pakistan.