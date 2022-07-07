15,000 saplings to be planted at IIU during monsoon

Islamabad : A plantation campaign commenced at the news campus of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) on Wednesday to plant 15,000 saplings.

The campaign was inaugurated by Vice President Administration and Finance, Prof. Dr. N B Jumani by planting a sapling.

As many as 15,000 plant saplings of indigenous fruit trees, flowering trees and other plants of medicinal and economic value will be planted in the new campus.

IIU Clean and Green Programme was initiated by Ecology and Biodiversity Laboratory of Department of Environmental Science, Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences (FBAS) along with IIU Horticulture Section in collaboration and sponsorship by Environment and Mangrove Protection.

On the occasion, Dr. N B Jumani said there is a dire need to address the environment related issues and we must be among the forward ranks to plant sapling to save nature. He urged the entire team of Department of Environmental Science and IIUI community to be active to plant indigenous fruit trees, flowering trees and other plants of medicinal and economic value.

He also appreciated the enthusiasm about the current campaign “IIUI Clean and Green” of the Department of Environmental Science and emphasised that all of us should participate in this mega campaign to make Clean and Green Pakistan.

On the Occasion, Dean Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences and a known expert on environment and climate, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Irfan said that trees are important as they purify the climate.

He said emerging trends of urbanisation are contributing to pollution, and we need to revisit our priorities about climate. He said plantation is a sacred cause which is encouraged by Islam and it also keeps benefiting the humanity for decades.

In-Charge, Department of Environmental Science, Female Campus, Dr. Maria Ali was also present in the inaugural ceremony.

Former Chairman, DES, Dr. Muhammad Ibrar ShinwarI, Associate Professor, In-Charge, Ecology and Biodiversity Lab elaborated the past experience of tree plantation and its success at IIUI.