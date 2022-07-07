 
Thursday July 07, 2022
President okays appointment of BHC addl judges

By APP
July 07, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of the additional judges of Balochistan High Court (BHC). The appointed additional judges include Advocate Iqbal Ahmed Kasi, Advocate Shaukat Ali Rakhshani, Advocate Gul Hassan Tarin, Muhammad Amir Nawaz Rana and Sardar Ahmed Aleemi. The president gave the approval on the recommendation of the prime minister in accordance with Article 175 of the Constitution.

