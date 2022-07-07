President okays appointment of BHC addl judges

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of the additional judges of Balochistan High Court (BHC). The appointed additional judges include Advocate Iqbal Ahmed Kasi, Advocate Shaukat Ali Rakhshani, Advocate Gul Hassan Tarin, Muhammad Amir Nawaz Rana and Sardar Ahmed Aleemi. The president gave the approval on the recommendation of the prime minister in accordance with Article 175 of the Constitution.
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar players won traditional wrestling competitions on Wednesday in which over 100 wrestlers...
ISLAMABAD: A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday extended the interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Imran...
TIMERGARA: Local Government and Rural Development Department in the Lower Dir district has chalked out a plan for...
LAHORE: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is aiming to anchor better road safety for everyone sharing the road, through advanced...
SUKKUR: The ongoing spell of heavy rains with gust winds that lashed out various parts of the province, especially the...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Inter-Services Public Services ...
Comments