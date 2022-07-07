Diamond jubilee celebrations plan reviewed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Inter-Services Public Services (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Wednesday attended a meeting held to review the plan for nation-wide diamond jubilee celebrations of the creation of Pakistan.

The meeting reviewed the proposed celebrations and preparations for the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the country. It was noted that the diamond jubilee celebrations would be made a memorable occasion for the promotion of national solidarity and unity.

All the cultures and colours of the country will be included in the celebrations, while the youth participations would be ensured during the events. The details of the national songs and the performers were shared in the meeting, while the participants would be shortlisted from July 1-9.

The meeting was informed that the shortlisted participants would be called to Islamabad and the song of the winning candidate would be run on the national hook-up from August 11 to August 14. All the Pakistani embassies around the world will also hold the celebrations in connections with the 75th anniversary. The minister and the DG ISPR expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for the nationwide events and praised the organisers.