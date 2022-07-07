Petition against Imran, Yasmin

LAHORE: A citizen filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday, seeking action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PTI Central Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid and others for allegedly running a “malicious campaign” against state institutions.
The petition, which was filed by Advocate Mian Dawood on behalf of citizen Akhtar Ali, will be heard by Justice Mohammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi tomorrow.
The petition nominated the state, Punjab government, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority
(PTA), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Punjab inspector general of police, Imran and Dr Rashid as respondents.
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar players won traditional wrestling competitions on Wednesday in which over 100 wrestlers...
ISLAMABAD: A lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday extended the interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Leader Imran...
TIMERGARA: Local Government and Rural Development Department in the Lower Dir district has chalked out a plan for...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of the additional judges of Balochistan High...
LAHORE: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is aiming to anchor better road safety for everyone sharing the road, through advanced...
SUKKUR: The ongoing spell of heavy rains with gust winds that lashed out various parts of the province, especially the...
Comments