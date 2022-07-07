Petition against Imran, Yasmin

LAHORE: A citizen filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday, seeking action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PTI Central Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid and others for allegedly running a “malicious campaign” against state institutions.

The petition, which was filed by Advocate Mian Dawood on behalf of citizen Akhtar Ali, will be heard by Justice Mohammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi tomorrow.

The petition nominated the state, Punjab government, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority

(PTA), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Punjab inspector general of police, Imran and Dr Rashid as respondents.