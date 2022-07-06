Vietnam arrests rights activist

HANOI: Vietnam arrested a prominent human rights activist on Tuesday, accusing him of distributing anti-state propaganda. Nguyen Lan Thang is well known in the communist country for his social activism as well as his online criticism of the government, which has become increasingly intolerant of any dissent.
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s main civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change, on Tuesday rejected a proposal by the...
PARIS: Rights activists on Tuesday accused social media giant TikTok of breaching EU laws by co-opting users into...
TEHRAN: Public buildings in several Iranian provinces were closed on Tuesday due to pollution unleashed by a...
GENEVA: Twenty-two migrants, all from Mali, died in a boat disaster off the Libyan coast, the United Nations said on...
NEW DELHI: Twitter on Tuesday asked an Indian court to overturn some government orders to remove content from the...
SYDNEY: Rain-swollen rivers spilled mud-brown waters across swathes of Sydney on Tuesday, swamping homes and roads...
Comments