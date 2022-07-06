 
Wednesday July 06, 2022
Vietnam arrests rights activist

By AFP
July 06, 2022

HANOI: Vietnam arrested a prominent human rights activist on Tuesday, accusing him of distributing anti-state propaganda. Nguyen Lan Thang is well known in the communist country for his social activism as well as his online criticism of the government, which has become increasingly intolerant of any dissent.

