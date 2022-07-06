Indeed, our economy is facing a severe meltdown. CM Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, announced the ‘Roshan Gharana Program’ in which there would be free electricity for those who use up to 100 units, in Punjab. Additionally, the incumbent government will give further relief to the poor by using solar energy as a substitute source of electricity.
The Punjab government will pay the bill for those who consumed 100 units or less in one month. We should appreciate the initiative undertaken by the chief minister during these precarious times for our economy.
Parvez Iqbal Lak
Chiniot
