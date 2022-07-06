Gold rises Rs1,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,500 per tola on Tuesday amid Rupee depreciation against the US dollar.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs142,900 per tola. Similarly, 10 gram gold price also went up by Rs1,286 to stand at Rs122,514.
However, in the international market gold rates decreased by $4 to stand at $1,803 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,303.15.
