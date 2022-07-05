IHC restrains MD of Utility Stores Corporation from working

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stopped Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation Syed Taha Aziz from working in a petition challenging his appointment.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Sajjad Khan. The petitioner’s counsel adopted the stance that the Ministry of Industries had sent the names of three bureaucrats to the federal cabinet for appointment on the top seat of Utility Stores Corporation, but the authorities appointed the person who did not meet the criteria for the post.

He prayed the court to stop Syed Taha from performing the duties as MD and declare his appointment as illegal. Passing the aforementioned directions, the court adjourned the hearing till July 6.