NA committee wants complex to be used only for sports

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) wants security forces to be removed from Pakistan Sports Complex premises as the place is solely meant for sports activities.

The committee members expressed their deep concerns over the security forces’ presence within the complex. “We would back every effort of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that is meant to vacate the complex from security forces. This place is not meant for any purposes other than sports,” members said.

PSB Director General Col (r) Muhammad Asif Zaman said that every effort would be made to vacate the place. “We want your support in this regard. The item is on our Governing Board agenda.” The board of Pakistan Sports Board meets on Tuesday to take up the issue.