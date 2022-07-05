12 bodies found after South China Sea typhoon shipwreck

BEIJING: Twelve bodies have been found following a shipwreck in the South China Sea over the weekend that left more than two dozen crew members missing, Chinese authorities said on Monday.

The announcement came days after an engineering vessel 296-km southwest of Hong Kong suffered substantial damage and broke into two pieces during a typhoon. "As of 3:30 pm on July 4, rescue forces found and recovered 12 bodies, suspected to be of victims who drowned, in an area around 50 nautical miles southwest of the site where the vessel sank," said the Guangdong Maritime Search and Rescue Centre.