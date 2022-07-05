Pope Francis denies resignation rumours

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has rebuffed suggestions he may be readying to resign, saying in an interview published on Monday that rumours he was suffering from a serious illness were "court gossip".
"It never crossed my mind", Francis told a news agency after weeks of speculation. Pressed on whether he might emulate his predecessor Benedict XVI, who was the first pope since the middle ages to resign, the Argentine said "for the moment, no. For the moment, no. Really!"
