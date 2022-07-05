IG orders solid security steps for Eid-ul-Azha

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon ordered on Monday that security around Eidgah grounds, mosques, Imambargahs and places of mass animal sacrifice should be made very solid and extraordinary.

Chairing a meeting at the Central Police Office ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, the inspector general of police said security measures should be tightened at the level of police stations along the main cattle market and other routes.

He directed that implementation of the code of conduct for sacrificial animals’ hides should be ensured, and the organisers of registered organisations and welfare agencies as well as other stakeholders should be taken into confidence.

He also directed the officials to ensure safety of passengers on all highways of Sindh. He said the district police should improve liaison with the motorway and highway police. The process of checking and monitoring the entry and exit routes of Sindh should be made extraordinary and video recording should be ensured.

Police picketing, patrolling on highways, by-roads and other selected places should be made successful and fruitful through interaction and all necessary steps should be taken to maintain the flow of traffic, the IGP said.

The meeting was attended by Karachi’s additional IG, zonal DIGs and district SSPs, while the DIGs of Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana and Mirpurkhas ranges and district SSPs participated through video link.

The Sindh police spokesman said that in his statement, Memon congratulated the police constables, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors on the upgradation of their grades and extended best wishes to the government and the police force.

He said the employees of the Sindh Police had been waiting for the formal issuance and ratification of the declaration in this regard, as it had been their longstanding desire. Memon said the police upgradation measures would strengthen the force's bold and organised action against crime and ensure the uprooting of criminal elements and their groups.