Siraj slams govt for death of thousands of cattle

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has expressed grief over the death of thousands of cattle in Punjab and Sindh due to lumpy skin disease, holding the governments responsible for not taking timely preventive measures to save the huge loss of poor farmers.

Animals are dying because of unavailability of treatment facilities in rural areas, particularly in southern Punjab districts, he said in a statement issued from Mansoorah on Monday, demanding the provincial and federal governments compensate the farmers for their loss.

The lack of treatment facilities and absence of proper guidelines to livestock owners was the main reason behind the spread of virus, he said. The government must ensure proper vaccination to the cattle and presence of veterinary doctors in rural areas, he added.

He said the load shedding and inflation had brought disaster to lives of people. Hours long power outages destroyed livelihood of industrial workers and made their nights sleepless, he said. The rulers could not spend an hour without air-condition and even their horses and doges lived in cool environment, he said, adding the children of poor, however, were forced to live without fan in sizzling heat. The feudal lords, waderas and corrupt imperialists were root cause of all the problems facing the country, he said.

Sirajul Haq said the economy could not put on track by making full dependence on the IMF and foreign loans. The government must accept Federal Shariah Court decision against Riba and introduce the Islamic model of economy to end the problems. He said the JI was playing the role of real opposition and would keep fighting for the rights of the people. He said the JI could solve the problems and bring real change if voted to power.