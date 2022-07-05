Sarwar meets British MPs, discusses Kashmir issue

LAHORE:Chairman All-Parties Task Force on Kashmir and former governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar met with more than 40 members of the British Parliament and Lords during his visit to the United Kingdom.

The petition for the release of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik will also be submitted to the House of Commons for approval, a press release issued on Monday said. During the meeting, the Members of the British Parliament and the Lords demanded the release of all Kashmiri prisoners, including Yasin Malik, and an end to the ongoing atrocities on Kashmir by India.

Anas Sarwar, leader of the Scottish Labour Party, has announced that he will present a petition in the Scottish Parliament for the release of Yasin Malik. Ch Sarwar, during his UK visit, discussed Kashmir issue and release of Yasin Malik with Chairperson of All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir Debbie Abrahams, Vice Chairmen APPG Imran Hussain and Paul Bristow, MPs Alex Sobel, Alison Thewliss, Kate Hollern, Geraint Davies, Valerie Vaz, Yasmin Qureshi, M Yasin, Lord Wajid Khan, Shadow Minister for Justice Afzal Khan and Shadow Minister Alex Cunningham.

Members of the British Parliament proposed to appoint international lawyers for the release of Yasin Malik and assured to take all possible steps for his release. The petition for the release of Yasin Malik will be approved by the Parliament’s Petitions Committee at the House of Commons. Afterward, the petition for his fair trial and release will be launched which will require the signatures of 10,000 people before July 18, 2022. If the petition gets the required signatures then it will be debated in the British Parliament.

He said that human rights are being violated by India in occupied Kashmir. Indian forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are oppressing minorities including women and children.