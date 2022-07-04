Fazl discharged from hospital

LAHORE: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday was discharged from a private hospital after the doctors declared his health condition satisfactory.
The doctors had conducted a series of tests of the JUI-F chief for the last two days and told him that he could travel abroad to perform Haj as his health indicators are satisfactory. JUI-F spokesman Aslam Ghauri said Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s medical reports were satisfactory but the doctors had advised him to take rest. They have allowed Maulana to proceed for performing Haj, he said.
FAISALABAD: A 10-year-old boy was assaulted by a shopkeeper and his friend, who also filmed the incident and put it on...
LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday issued a notice to PMLN candidate Muhammad Salman of PP-217...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor announced on Sunday that the...
LALAMUSA: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs and PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira has...
KARACHI: A criminal case, registered against a Karachi-based businessman Shahzad Riaz at B-Section Police Station of...
ISLAMABAD: PPP leader and Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday gave a formula for managing the...
Comments