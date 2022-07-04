Fazl discharged from hospital

LAHORE: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday was discharged from a private hospital after the doctors declared his health condition satisfactory.

The doctors had conducted a series of tests of the JUI-F chief for the last two days and told him that he could travel abroad to perform Haj as his health indicators are satisfactory. JUI-F spokesman Aslam Ghauri said Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s medical reports were satisfactory but the doctors had advised him to take rest. They have allowed Maulana to proceed for performing Haj, he said.