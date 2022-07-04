Waseem to establish boxing management company

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem is going to open a boxing management company in the name of ‘Pro Green’ to promote professional boxers in future.

He has started preparing documents for obtaining a license from the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Waseem has also engaged a lawyer for that purpose. “Yes I have got the services of a lawyer and we have prepared the whole documents for obtaining a license.

But these documents will need to be signed by the Director General of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (retd) Mohammad Asif Zaman,” Waseem told ‘The News’ on Sunday.

“If DG PSB signs the documents it will help us a lot. We have put up the file before the DG and I hope he will sign the documents,” said Waseem, the three-time WBC world silver flyweight champion.

Waseem was confident that he would be able to get the license from the WBC. “It will not be an issue.

I have talked to the WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman and he has agreed and has told me that I will get the license,” he said.

“My target is to serve the sport as a major promoter. I will serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Pro Green and I am confident to serve pro boxing in the most appropriate way,” said the boxer, who lost to England’s Sunny Edwards in the IBF flyweight world title bout in March 2022 in Dubai despite playing so well.

“Once I will get the license my plan is to hold major events in Pakistan at a certain level which will bewilder the people. I will not hold the illegal events which are being held in the country but my plan is to serve professional boxing in the most suitable way.

I have connections in England and the United States as well and I will be able to hold the biggest fights here,” he said.

“There is an immense talent in Pakistan and especially in Quetta which will be provided with an opportunity to make their careers in professional boxing.

It will help them a lot in their life,” added Waseem, who currently stands at the fifth spot in the IBF rankings and eighth in the WBC rankings list.

Waseem aims to make Karachi as his company’s base.

“Yes once I will secure the license I will then shift to Karachi from Islamabad and will establish a proper gym at the most appropriate place for pro boxing training and other related facilities, and a full-fledged promotional activity will begin,” Waseem said.

“I will also need some skilled technical people and we will send referees/judges to Mexico, Thailand and Dubai for training and those skilled minds will then be utilised during events,” he said.

“My company will help eradicate all the illegal pro activities in Pakistan. This is an opportune time for us to open this company.

I will properly launch this once we will be able to establish it and secure a license from the WBC,” Waseem said.

“We will hold leagues on a regular basis and we will take it to the global repute inshaAllah,” he hoped.

About his future fight, Waseem said that he would go to the UK in near future to plan for his next fight.

“Very soon InshaAllah I will leave for the UK to discuss with my promotion my future fight.

I will let you know when we will be able to decide on that front,” he said.

Waseem recently received a huge jolt when MTK Global, to which he was associated, ceased its operations due to its association with suspected crime boss Daniel Kinahan.