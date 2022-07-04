Prices of spices soar ahead of Eid

LAHORE:Prices of onion, tomato, green chili, coriander, garlic and ginger went up ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha as the consumption of these items increased during Eid days.

Alongside, these items, the rates of lemon, cucumber and lettuce are also increased as the sellers want to maximise their gains from the seasonal sale of these items which always increased on Eid.

Besides increasing trend of these items, the overcharging is adding to the people’s miseries who are already affected with petroleum pushed inflation of consumer items. On the other side, the government has yet to control the overcharging which is further aggravating the public woes. No one is there to address the public genuine issues as all political parties are busy in selling their narratives.

This week price of chicken live bird was increased by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs264 per kg, sold at Rs270-320 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs19 per kg, fixed at Rs383 per kg, and sold Rs400-600 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, B-Grade by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs54-58 per kg, not sold, potato sugar-free A-grade gained by Rs2 per kg, was fixed at Rs41-45 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, B-grade at Rs37-40 per kg, sold at Rs70per kg, potato white increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs27-30 kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs75-78 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade at Rs70-73 per kg, sold at Rs80-90 per kg, and C-grade at Rs65-68 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade further gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs85-90 per kg, sold at Rs120-130 per kg, and C-grade at Rs75-80 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

The price of garlic local further gained by Rs9 per kg, fixed at Rs157-165 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, garlic harnai up by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs240-250 per kg, and Chinese gained by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs275-290 while sold at Rs320 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs220-230 kg, and Chinese by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs195-205 per kg, sold at Rs250-280 per kg.

Cucumber Farm gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs60-63 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg and cucumber local by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs76-80 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs50-53 kg, sold at Rs80 per kg. Bitter gourd was further up by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg. Spinach price was not issued sold at Rs60 per kg.

Zucchini local white reduced by Rs35 per kg, was fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg, and Zucchini local black by Rs5 per kg, fixed unchanged at Rs150-157 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

The price of lemon local unchanged at Rs177-185 per kg, sold at Rs240-400 per kg. Pumpkin was fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs160 per kg. Sweet pumpkin unchanged at Rs38-40 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

Ladyfinger price was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg. Luffa was also reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53per kg, sold at Rs70-80per kg.

Arum was unchanged at Rs90-95per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Green chili price A-grade gained by Rs31 per kg, fixed at Rs160-168 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg, B-grade unchanged at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg.

Capsicum price was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs114-120 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg. Price of cauliflower reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60-63 per kg, sold up to Rs120 per kg, and cabbage unchanged at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs95-100 kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs140-147 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Beetroot was sold at Rs140-160 per kg. Coriander was sold at Rs80 per bundle. Green beans were sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs105-288 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs150-200 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs400 per kg.

The price of Banana Special was increased by Rs8 per dozen, fixed at Rs160-167 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category, fixed at Rs115-120 dozen, sold at Rs140-150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs73-76 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs47-50 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen.

Papaya was increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs152-160 per kg, sold at Rs200-250 per kg. Dates Irani unchanged at Rs240-250 per kg, sold at Rs350 to 600 per kg.

Pomegranate Qandahari fixed at Rs362-380 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana price not issued, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs315-330 kg, none of the variety available in the markets. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs43-45 per piece, not sold.

Kiwi fruit was sold at Rs500-600 per kg. Melon price was not issued, but sold at Rs100-140 per kg. Watermelon was further increased by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs40-43 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 kg. Phalsa was fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg.

Peach A grade fixed at Rs190-200 per kg, sold at Rs250-280 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at 150-180 per kg.

Apricot white was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs110-147 per kg, sold at Rs150-220 per kg, Apricot Ameri was fixed at 173-182 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg.

Mangoes of different varieties were fixed at Rs50-173 per kg, sold at Rs130-280 per kg. Plump A-grade was further gained by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs300-315per kg, sold at Rs350-380 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs142-150per kg, sold at Rs200-240 per kg. Peer was fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs120-150 per kg.

Litchi was further gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs355-370 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg. Jamboline was fixed at Rs127-134 per kg, sold at Rs120-180 per kg.

Grapes Gola was fixed at Rs140-147 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, Grapes Sundarkhani was fixed at Rs252-265 per kg while sold at Rs300-320 per kg.