Two held with guns at PTI rally

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police and security agencies have arrested two suspects from the entry point of a public meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and recovered a China-made gun, Norinco, and ammunition from their custody, police said on Saturday.

A Norinco gun was used in the assassination of Benazir Bhutto when a suicide bomber had shot at her and then blew himself up. An expert said that Norinco was known as one of the most treacherous weapons to target the aim from a long distance. The suspects were shifted to Aabpara police station and later handed over to investigation agencies.

Aabpara police said a suspect was found trying to sneak into the meeting venue. He identified himself as Syed Ghani, son of Usman Gul, of Bonair district. The police recovered a Norinco gun with ammunition wrapped in cloth to his waist. “CAL-30 Made in China” was embossed on the silver body of the gun while 31051263 was imprinted on it. An extra magazine with 13 live bullets was recovered from his custody, the police said.

Another suspect was marked on a CCTV camera installed right behind the stage and arrested by the police and shifted to Aabpara police station.

The police said he was trying to hide behind the stage. The suspect was identified as Wazir Khan, of Lower Dir, and a 30-bore pistol and bullets were recovered from his custody.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir has constituted a team under the supervision of the DIG (Operations) to counter such security threats, sources maintained.