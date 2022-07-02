Anti-narco drive expedited in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The Abbottabad police on Friday issued a two-month crime report with the claim that the campaign against narcotics has been accelerated.

The report said the Police registered 142 cases and arrested at least 150 persons within the limits of different police stations during the last two months.

The actions were taken under the special campaign launched against drug peddlers as per directives of District Police Officer Sajjad Khan.

The police, in over 100 operations in the divisional headquarters recovered 50.574kg of heroin, 200kg of hashish, 6.509 kilograms of ice drug (methamphetamine) and 521 bottles of liquor during two months.