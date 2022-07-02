Pre-empting by-poll rigging: Qureshi moves ECP

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice-chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday reached Multan Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to submit evidence of by-poll engineering and lodge his complaint against the rival PMLN candidate.

Talking to journalists, he said the whole by-poll process is being rigged and manoeuvred for the ruling PMLN candidate and he has solid evidence of rigging handed over to ECP officials. “The PMLN candidate is committing serious violations of the election code of conduct and I expect the ECP would take action against him,” he said.

Qureshi said: "As the Punjab Chief Minister election was declared null and void, how the Chief Minister can continue in his office. Misusing its power in the Punjab chief minister election, police were allowed to enter the Punjab Assembly to get desired results.”

“The court has issued a verdict against turncoats but the PTI did not provide a copy of the court judgment,” he said, adding, "I appreciate ECP’s decision on posting Punjab Rangers for by-polls across the province.”