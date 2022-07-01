Shanghai Disneyland reopens

BEIJING: More than 1,000 visitors streamed in as the Shanghai Disney Resort theme park opened after a closure of three months, with face masks and social distancing the order of the day.
The park shut on 21 March as cases rose in the Chinese business hub, leading to a two-month-long citywide lockdown that eased on 1 June. Just over a week later, the resort began opening some areas, with the theme park the last to re-open. Before its March closure, the park had enforced Covid-19 measures required by the authorities, such as face masks and regular disinfection.
COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organisation said on Thursday it expected "high levels" of Covid-19 in Europe this summer...
KHARTOUM: At least seven Sudanese demonstrators were killed on Thursday as security forces sought to quash mass...
KABUL: Two gunmen were shot dead in the Afghan capital on Thursday near the site of a gathering by thousands of...
MADRID: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday told Sweden and Finland that he could still block their...
PARIS: Astronauts lose decades’ worth of bone mass in space that many do not recover even after a year back on...
WASHINGTON: The United States made history on Thursday as Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first black woman...
