Shanghai Disneyland reopens

BEIJING: More than 1,000 visitors streamed in as the Shanghai Disney Resort theme park opened after a closure of three months, with face masks and social distancing the order of the day.

The park shut on 21 March as cases rose in the Chinese business hub, leading to a two-month-long citywide lockdown that eased on 1 June. Just over a week later, the resort began opening some areas, with the theme park the last to re-open. Before its March closure, the park had enforced Covid-19 measures required by the authorities, such as face masks and regular disinfection.