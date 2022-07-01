People's Cup Youth Boxing Championship from July 3

By our correspondent

KARACHI: The First People's Cup Inter-Provincial Youth Boxing Championship will be held here at the Haji Abu Bakar Tarnakawala Boxing Gymnasium Lyari from July 3-6.

According to Sindh Boxing Association (SBA), fighters in both genders from the four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will flex their muscles in the event. Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon will formally open the event.

The SBA secretary Abdul Razzak Baloch said that two Sindh teams will be fielded in the competitions being held with the collaboration of Sindh sports department.

The slots will be contested in 48kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 67kg, 71kg, 75kg, 80kg, 86kg and 92kg.

Organisers said that all teams will reach Karachi on Saturday (tomorrow).