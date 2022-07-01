People's Cup Youth Boxing Championship from July 3

By our correspondent
KARACHI: The First People's Cup Inter-Provincial Youth Boxing Championship will be held here at the Haji Abu Bakar Tarnakawala Boxing Gymnasium Lyari from July 3-6.
According to Sindh Boxing Association (SBA), fighters in both genders from the four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will flex their muscles in the event. Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon will formally open the event.
The SBA secretary Abdul Razzak Baloch said that two Sindh teams will be fielded in the competitions being held with the collaboration of Sindh sports department.
The slots will be contested in 48kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 67kg, 71kg, 75kg, 80kg, 86kg and 92kg.
Organisers said that all teams will reach Karachi on Saturday (tomorrow).
ROSEAU, Dominica: Comprehensively beaten in both Test matches by the West Indies, Bangladesh’s cricketers are hoping...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan women cricketers’ camp for the preparations of the tri-series in Ireland and the Commonwealth...
KARACHI: The much-delayed development projects at KMC Sports Complex resumed earlier this month after a couple of...
KARACHI: As many as four centuries were scored as Central Punjab Blues, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues and Southern Punjab...
LONDON: Tottenham are set to further bolster their attacking options with the signing of Richarlison from Everton in a...
KARACHI: Stakeholders on Wednesday demanded that the federal government restore departmental teams as these...
Comments