IO told to file final charge sheet in Jazlan murder case by July 6

A Malir court on Thursday gave the investigating officer more time to file a final charge sheet in the murder case of teenage student Jazlan Faisal.

Hasnain Faiz, the alleged main suspect, his brothers Irfan Faiz and Ahsan Faiz, their father Muhammad Faiz and friend Inshal have been charged with the murder of Faisal over a trivial matter on May 25.

On Thursday, the IO, Inspector Aslam Jutt, moved an application with Judicial Magistrate Furqan Karim, requesting him to grant more time to file the final charge sheet in the case. He said the weapon used in the crime had not yet been recovered.

The lone absconding suspect, Ahsan, who recently obtained a pre-arrest bail, was yet to questioned, he stated, adding that the suspects' father, Faiz, would also be taken into custody for aiding and abetting the crime as the 9mm pistol used in the offence was registered in his name and was unauthorizedly used by his sons.

Accepting the request, the magistrate directed him to submit the challan until July 6 and adjourned the hearing. Nineteen-year-old Jazlan Faisal was shot dead and his 20-year-old friend Shah Mir Ali wounded in a housing society on the Super Highway after a quarrel over rash driving on May 25.