SHO arrested

LAHORE:The Station House Officer (SHO) of Harbancepura police was suspended and arrested on Wednesday on charges of implicating an aged citizen in a drug dealing case after taking a bribe of over Rs 2 million from a property dealer. SHO Safdar Sajjad was suspended after an inquiry report of SSP (Investigations) Imran Kishwar and DSP Mazhar Iqbal against him.

Reportedly, in a property dispute, the SHO got the bribe for implicating a senior citizen from the other party. DIG (Operations) Suhail Chaudhry said the SHO was arrested for registering a fake case against a citizen. A case was registered against the SHO.

gangsters nabbed : Railways police (Lahore division) Wednesday arrested six gangsters from platform No 3 of Lahore station. Rasheed Ahmad of Lahore was waiting for the Khyber Mail train at the platform No 3 where he was deprived of Rs 25,000 and documents.

Robber injured in encounter: A suspected robber in police custody was injured in a police encounter in Samanabad on Wednesday. People captured the suspect Abu Huraira after he had shot at and injured a shopkeeper during a botched robbery attempt.