Dialogues, discussions held at third Quetta Literary Festival

QUETTA: AS many as 46 different dialogues and discussions were held in two days as third Quetta Literary Festival came to an end on Tuesday. Nine books were unveiled while poetry in Urdu, Pashto, Balochi, Brahui and Hazaragi languages, Qawwali night at the end mesmeriaed the audience, who attended the events in large numbers.

According to the details, third Quetta Literary Festival continued on Tuesday in the BUITEMS University of Quetta, says a press release. On the second day of the festival, discussions were held on water crisis in Balochistan, urban backwardness, problems of Quetta city, history of colonialism in Balochistan, Urdu literature, Barohi literature, uniform national curriculum, role of educational institutions in promoting regional languages, cultural tourism in Balochistan.

Discussions and dialogues were held on the issues facing, the role of volunteering in the betterment of society, economic crisis and its causes, role of women in society, women health, benefits of vaccination, topics of Pakistani cinema.

Dr Qaiser Bengali, Dr Asim Sajjad, Dr Qaratul Ain, Toba Syed, Dr Sami Tareen, Sahiba Samar, Iqbal Nazar, Dr Taj Raisani, Abdul Rehman, Sikandar Bizenjo, Zia Khan, Ayesha Shahid, Hayatullah Durrani and others participated.

The festival screened seven short movies and a song, while poetry readings were also held in Pashto and Hazaragi languages. At the same time, the unveiling of books continued on the second day.

The special guest at the closing ceremony of the festival was BUITEMS Vice Chancellor Ahmad Farooq Bazai who said Quetta Literary Festival is a ray of hope which will light the candle of peace and harmony in the society and similar events will be held in future also.