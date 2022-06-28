Spain advances transgender rights bill

MADRID: Spain’s government advanced a transgender rights bill on Monday to present to parliament this summer allowing anyone over 16 to easily change gender on their ID documents.
The move comes on the eve of International Pride Day and if adopted, the legislation will make Spain one of the few countries in Europe to permit gender self-determination. "We have approved the second reading of the trans rights law which will now be brought to parliament before the summer," said Equality Minister Irene Montero after the cabinet approved the bill.
"We are once again at the forefront and an international reference in defence of rights and, in particular, in defence of the rights of transgender people," she said of the move to stop categorising trans-related conditions as mental and behavioural disorders. First approved a year ago, the proposed law means any Spaniard over 16 "will be able to apply to change the sex of their entry in the civil registry office".
They will also be able to change their given name. The bill effectively simplifies the procedure for changing gender on official identity documents, allowing the applicant to request the change on the basis of a simple statement.
PARIS: A French cabinet minister became the target of a complaint for attempted rape, prosecutors said, the latest...
LISBON: A long-delayed conference on how to restore the faltering health of global oceans kicked off in Lisbon on...
KABUL, Afghanistan: International and local relief organisations are shifting their focus from the immediate to longer...
WASHINGTON: Lawmakers investigating last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol and the alleged plot led by Donald...
NEW DELHI: Indian police on Monday arrested the co-founder of a top fact-checking website who has been a vocal critic...
TEHRAN: Iran and the United States plan to resume indirect talks this week in Qatar, in a fresh bid to revive the...
Comments