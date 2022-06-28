Spain advances transgender rights bill

MADRID: Spain’s government advanced a transgender rights bill on Monday to present to parliament this summer allowing anyone over 16 to easily change gender on their ID documents.

The move comes on the eve of International Pride Day and if adopted, the legislation will make Spain one of the few countries in Europe to permit gender self-determination. "We have approved the second reading of the trans rights law which will now be brought to parliament before the summer," said Equality Minister Irene Montero after the cabinet approved the bill.

"We are once again at the forefront and an international reference in defence of rights and, in particular, in defence of the rights of transgender people," she said of the move to stop categorising trans-related conditions as mental and behavioural disorders. First approved a year ago, the proposed law means any Spaniard over 16 "will be able to apply to change the sex of their entry in the civil registry office".

They will also be able to change their given name. The bill effectively simplifies the procedure for changing gender on official identity documents, allowing the applicant to request the change on the basis of a simple statement.