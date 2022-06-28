Asad shines as Kings XI claim tape-ball cricket title





KARACHI: Asad Shah played brilliantly as Kings XI defeated Omar Associates by 25 runs to win first-ever International Tape Ball Cricket League (ITBCL) here at Eid Gaah Ground on Sunday night.



Batting first, Kings XI scored 112 runs against Nadeem Omar-owned Omar Associates Gladiators in six overs. Asad scored unbeaten 58 runs off 16 balls, smashing nine boundaries to help his team to win the title. In their chase, Gladiators were too slow and eventually were restricted to 86 for four wickets.

For Kings XI, Ubaid ur Rehman bagged two wickets, while Shahjahan and Ahmed Kulfi got one wicket apiece. Kings XI bagged a cash prize of Rs5 million. Runners-up Gladiators received Rs3 million.