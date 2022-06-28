Millennium Education gets Ed-Tech Award

Islamabad:The Millennium Education (TME) group got the prestigious and pioneering Educational Technology (Ed-Tech) Award 2022, says a press release.

Dr. Faisal Mushtaq TI, Founder & Chief Executive of The Millennium Education Group received the prestigious award from the President Dr. Arif Alvi in a ceremony hosted by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), at Aiwan-e-Sadr, for promoting sector Technology Awards 2022.

The RCCI Technology Award - category ‘Best Educational Technology Award’ is a recognition of The Millennium Universal Colleges (TMUC) and The Millennium Education (TME) Group for their outstanding contribution in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.

The RCCI awards were organised to honor excellence and recognise the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies, and products in the field of technology in Pakistan. The event was attended by dignitaries from the Chamber, leading private companies with Dr. Arif Alvi, as the chief guest.

The Millennium Education Group and TMUC are the only educational institutes to receive the Educational Technology Award 2022 in Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion CEO and Founder Dr. Faisal Mushtaq said that the importance of technology in education is particularly evident when it comes to the development of critical thinking. By integrating technology into existing curricula, teachers are harnessing technological tools as powerful educational tools.

Moreover, the effective use of digital learning tools in classrooms increases student engagement, help teachers improve their lesson plans, and facilitates personalized learning. It also helps students build essential 21st-century skills. He also stated that all educational institutions in Pakistan need to adapt themselves towards the growing technological advancements in education. This is important if Pakistan has to compete with the World market.