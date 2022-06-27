Post-budget presser: AJK govt presented people-friendly budget: Majid Khan

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan on Sunday said despite financial constraints, the government has presented a balanced and people-friendly budget.

Majid Khan expressed these views, while addressing a post-budget press conference along with Member Assembly Chaudhry Muhammad Rafiq Nayyar, and lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, chief secretary, additional chief secretary development, secretary finance and his team for presenting a people-friendly budget.

Now that the budget has been presented in the Assembly, Khan said, adding that it was incumbent on the opposition to play its due role in the House. “The government will provide Rs100 million for the earthquake victims in Afghanistan and will try to reach out to the Afghan brothers as per the policy of the Pakistan government,” he said.

Highlighting the salient features of the budget, he said: “Annual grant of press foundation has been increased from Rs3.3 million to Rs5 million, whereas Rs85 million have been allocated for advertisements in the current financial year and Rs100 million for the next financial year.”

Regarding the reduction of power losses in transmission lines, he said the government was going to set up a private company (DISCO) to tackle the issue effectively. Talking about the Kashmir movement, Majid said in order to make the Kashmir Liberation Cell more active, the government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to further the Kashmir cause.

He said the Rescue 1122 service has been launched in tehsil headquarters adjacent to the LoC. “In addition, the bomb disposal squad units and bike ambulance service are being set up in the sub-divisions located along the LoC,” he said, adding: “Tourism and Archaeology Secretariat has been set up for the promotion of tourism.”

He added that Rs418.494 million have been provided to the victims of disaster relief in the current financial year. “About Rs500 million have been proposed for the procurement of medicines and equipment and repair of ambulances in the current financial year and an increase of Rs700 million has been proposed in the financial year 2022-23,” he said, adding that Rs100 million have been allocated for the prevention of Covid-19 pandemic.

He said a subsidy of Rs280 million was given by the government to provide subsidised flour to the people during the Holy month of Ramazan. He said Additional District and Sessions Court in Abbaspour,

“Dwarian and Shunter projects have been taken over by the Pakistan government,” Khan said, adding that the work on Makri Water Treatment Plant was underway, while a plan of Rs350 million for sewerage has been included in the budget.

He said the funds have also been earmarked for the AIIMS Hospital Muzaffarabad, Cardiac Hospital and Tandali Hospital in the current budget and in addition to water usage charges, other issues were being discussed with the central government.

Finance Minister Abdul Majid Khan said the AJK government has also proposed to increase salaries and pensions of the employees in line with the package announced by the Government of Pakistan. Praising the CBR for working diligently in the financial year 2021-22 to meet its revenue target, he said the revenue target for the next year has been increased by Rs5 billion to Rs36.5 billion. .