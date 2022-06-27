Joint efforts to curb drug addiction sought

LAHORE:International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed on Sunday around the world to raise awareness about the impact of drug abuse and illicit trafficking of drugs. The theme of 2022 is “Addressing drugs challenges in health and humanitarian crises.”

The Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) & (YOCFAN) and Pakistan Law Company organised a seminar and Annual Award Ceremony 2022 regarding World Anti-Drugs Day for Service Providers who served in drug demand reduction fields in whole year in collaboration with Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab, Colombo Plan and Gobi’s. Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri, Vice-Chancellor National College of Arts (NCA), presided, while Asam Jasrah, SP Operation Commander Punjab Safe City, Senior Adviser Colombo Plan Muhammad Ayub, Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant, Anti-Narcotics Campaign, Dr Amir Sh, Dr Syed Amar Gilini (UOL), Tanveer Shahzad (NCA), Mian Zahid Javed, Dr Ahmad Bilal (UEIT), Ms Hijab Mazhar and Barrister Salman Malik spoke.

Syed Zulfiqar said that without political will we can’t curb the drug menace in society. A large number of homeless and unknown drug addicts who are using narcotics on footpaths, gardens, parks and in home as well, we have no policy for treatment and prevention, he added.

Around 60 homeless drug addicts bodies found in May 2022 in the City due to overdose and shortage of drugs, shortage of food & water, living with miserable conditions and hot weather. The new trend of drug addiction still Ice crystal, coca, heroin injections increased among young generation especially in the upper class and middle class. He said that by involving different government departments we can minimise the extensive drugs and its worst form of addiction. Dr Murtaza Jafri sought parents’ role in curbing the menace of drug addiction in their children because people have no time to give proper attention to their children. Asam Jasrah said that our youths are involved in drugs and especially in educational institutions.