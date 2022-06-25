Incomplete desilting, encroachments draw commissioner’s ire

Rawalpindi : Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor-ul-Amin Mengal during his visit to Nullah Leh on Friday expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangements of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to avoid a flood-like situation in monsoon.

The commissioner gave them an ultimatum of four days to remove all kinds of encroachments around Nullah Leh and submit a detailed report within 4 days in this regard.

The Commissioner was dissatisfied with the present desilting of Nullah Leh and directed to complete cleaning work within four days before monsoon sets in. He has also directed to update their ‘Alert System’ to aware citizens during monsoon. He directed Wasa to bring its machinery on roads during heavy rainfall to clear roads and streets. He also directed them to keenly observe all low-lying areas particularly Ratta Amral, New Katariya, Tipu Road, Dhoke Najju, Gawalmandi, and Zia-ul-Haq Colony.

Mengal also directed District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and Rescue 1122 to remain on high alert during monsoon. He has directed all departments to remain in touch with each other to avoid any untoward incident during monsoon.

Wasa has established a ‘Flood Control Room’ which will release the latest information during heavy rainfall.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), the monsoon will start on the 1st of July, 2022. Heavy rainfall will be expected from the 1st of July, the Met Officer predicted.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has already issued a ‘warning advisory’ to the local administration, Rawalpindi to adopt precautionary measures to avoid flood-like situations.

The local administration, Rawalpindi has already made some arrangements like camps for affected people. The local administration has declared all government schools as relief camps in the monsoon where people of affected localities will settle in flood-like situations.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has also issued warning notices to the owners of residential and commercial properties around Nullah Leh and warned them to shift to other places.

The locals of city and cantonment board areas have shown strong concerns about the delay in cleaning Nullah Leh and other big and small nullahs passing through whole city areas. If these nullahs are not cleaned before time, it will create an unrest situation in monsoon, people warned.