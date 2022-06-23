Where should we go?

This is to draw the attention of the government to the sudden hike in prices of essential commodities in the market. The rates of vegetables and fruit have gone beyond the affordable range. It seems that the government is not keeping any checks on business owners who keep increasing the prices. It has become nearly impossible for a middle-class household to afford daily groceries. Profiteers do not care about people and keep selling commodities at high rates. The government must realize that a majority of people are facing great financial problems, and it should take steps to help people survive in this economy.
Saba Hassan
Chitral
