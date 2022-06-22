Sri Lanka series to commence from July 16

ISLAMABAD: The first Test of the two-match away series against Sri Lanka will start on July 16, 'The News' has learned reliably.
According to details available to this correspondent, Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka after Eidul Adha to play two Test matches with the first Test starting from July 16.
The second Test will be played from July 24. However, the Sri Lanka Board has yet to communicate on the venues of the matches.
Colombo and Galle are the most likely venues for the two Test matches.
Meanwhile, in case the Sri Lanka Cricket Board comes up with a final schedule for the Test series Wednesday, the PCB is expected to announce the Test squad on the same day.
“We have yet to be communicated on the final dates and venues of the two-Test that in all probabilities will have to be played between July 16 to July 28.
Pakistan squad however is expected to be announced the moment the Sri Lanka Board comes up with a final schedule,” a source within the Board when contacted said.
'The News' has also learned that the PCB Board of Governors (BoG) is to meet in Lahore on June 23 (Thursday) to finalise the annual budget for the year 2022-2023.
“Yes, the BoG is to meet in Lahore on June 23 to finalise the PCB budget for the year 2022-23.
After that, it will be decided on the amount to be spent under each head during the coming financial year.
That also includes the amount for players' contract, amount to be spent on domestic cricket, salaries and other important heads,” the source said.
